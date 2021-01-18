Pen-testing Market Explored in the Latest Research by Key Player Qualys, Trustwave Holdings, Acunetix, Synopsys(Cigital), Rapid7, Checkmarx, IBM, CA Technologies

Overview of Pen-testing Market

The research report titled ‘Pen-testing Market’ provides the newest industry data and industry future trends, allowing you to identify the products and end users driving Revenue growth and profitability.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Pen-testing Market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, restraints, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario, and technological growth. A thorough analysis of these elements has been accepted for defining the future growth prospects of the global Pen-testing market.

Top Key Players in Pen-testing Market:

Qualys, Trustwave Holdings, Acunetix, Synopsys(Cigital), Rapid7, Checkmarx, IBM, CA Technologies(Veracode), Whitehat Security, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Contrast Security, Netsparker, Wireshark, Portswigger

The study is a source of reliable data on:

-Key market segments and sub-segments

-Evolving market trends and dynamics

-Changing supply and demand scenarios

-Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

-Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

-Competitive insights

-Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

Pen-testing Market Key Segment Include:

Segmentation by product type:

Network Penetration Testing

Web & Wireless Penetration Testing

Social Engineering Penetration Testing

Cloud Infrastructure Penetration Testing

Segmentation by application:

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Segmentation by Regions:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

TABLE OF CONTENT

Scope of the Report

1.1. Market Introduction

1.2. Research Objectives

1.3. Years Considered

1.4. Market Research Methodology

1.5. Economic Indicators

1.6. Currency Considered

Executive Summary

2.1. World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Pen-testing Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Pen-testing Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Pen-testing Segment by Type

2.3 Pen-testing Market Size by Type

2.4 Pen-testing Segment by Application

2.5 Pen-testing Market Size by Application

Global Pen-testing by Players

3.1 Global Pen-testing Market Size Market Share by Players

3.2 Global Pen-testing Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Pen-testing by Regions

4.1 Pen-testing Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Pen-testing Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Pen-testing Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Pen-testing Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Pen-testing Market Size Growth

Americas

5.1 Americas Pen-testing Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Pen-testing Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Pen-testing Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

APAC Europe Middle East & Africa Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

Global Pen-testing Market Forecast

10.1 Global Pen-testing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

10.2 Global Pen-testing Forecast by Regions

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.7 Global Pen-testing Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Pen-testing Forecast by Application

Key Players Analysis Research Findings and Conclusion

