Peroxyacetic Acid Market Trends, Upcoming Trends, Opportunity Assessment, Worldwide Growth, Market Players, Industry analysis, by Vertical, Forecast to 2023

Peroxyacetic Acid Market Overview:

Global Peroxyacetic Acid Market is expected to touch $1,092.5 Mn by the end of forecasted year with a CAGR of 7.11%.

Peroxyacetic Acid Market Key Players:

Key players in this market included in the report are;

Solvay Chemicals,

Evonik Industries,

Ecolab,

Aditya Birla Chemicals,

Promox S.P.A,

Christeyns,

Enviro Tech Chemical Services,

Peroxychem,

Seitz Gmbh,

Peroxyacetic Acid Market Key Findings:

Peroxyacetic Acid Market and is expected to reach $1,092.5 million by 2027

Disinfectant accounted for the largest market share registering CAGR of 8.37% during the forecast period

Regionally, Europe holds the largest market share 29%% of global peroxyacetic acid market and is expected to reach $325.1 million by 2027 from $135.5 million in 2017

Asia Pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market, and expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.02% from 2018 to 2027

On the basis of applications, food segment holds 27% market share

Peroxyacetic Acid Market Competitive Analysis:

Peroxyacetic Acid Market is highly fragmented, and top 10 manufacturers in the market are estimated to account share in between 20% to 25% in overall production in 2015. Solvay SA and Evoniks industries are estimated to be the largest producer in the global market. Other niche and small manufacturers from China are estimated to account 75% to 80% production of overall peroxyacetic acid production.

Companies operating in food and paper & pulp industries are major buyers of peroxyacetic acid. Moreover, buyers from food industry procure in relatively small amount, however pulp & paper companies prefer bulk amount for its use in pulp bleaching application.

Peroxyacetic Acid Market Regional Analysis:

Peroxyacetic acid has an important proportion in the growth of chemicals and materials market. In the coming years, it is expected that the peroxyacetic acid market will advance with higher growth rate as compared to previous years. The current challenges for the market are fluctuating prices of raw materials. As per MRFR analysis, Europe has been estimated as the largest market for Peroxyacetic Acid where North America holds the second largest market.

Asia – Pacific is one of the fastest growing regions where China and India are considered as the largest market share and particularly China is known for huge consumption. The Middle East & Africa and Rest of the World have a potential scope to grow and are expected to have a health market environment in the forecasted year. Even Middle East & Africa is one of the most preferred meat and processed food consumption region which can help the global peroxyacetic market to create a good hold in the market.

