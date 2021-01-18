Serverless Architecture Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2018-2025 and Focusing on Top Key Players – Alibaba Group, Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation

Serverless architecture is a software design pattern in which a third-party service hosts application and eliminates the need for server management by the developer. This technology enables developers to use backend services on a flexible pay-as-you-go basis, as they are only charged based on their computation and pay for a fixed amount of bandwidth. The global serverless architecture market size was valued at $3,105.64 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $21,988.07 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 27.8% from 2018 to 2025.

The growth of the global serverless architecture market is driven by rapid app development, rise in need to eliminate management of servers, and shift from DevOps to serverless computing. In addition, several benefits such enhanced scalability and cost-efficiency of serverless architecture propel the growth of the market. However, certain issues associated with third-party APIs such as lock-in problems, compliance, security concerns, and vendor dependency are expected to impact the growth of the serverless architecture market during the forecast period. On the contrary, continuous increase in adoption of cloud technologies and the emergence of serverless computing in growing IoT landscape are expected to be opportunistic for the global market.

Major Key Players of the Serverless Architecture Market are:

Alibaba Group, Amazon Web Services, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Platform9 Systems, Inc., Rackspace Inc., Tibco Software, and Twilio.

By Application

– Real-time file/stream processing

– Web Application Development

– IoT Backend

– Others

By Organization Size

– Large Enterprises

– SMEs

By Industry Vertical

– BFSI

– IT & telecom

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Media & entertainment

– Public sector

– Retail & e-commerce

– Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Serverless Architecture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Serverless Architecture market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Serverless Architecture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Serverless Architecture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Serverless Architecture Market Size

2.2 Serverless Architecture Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Serverless Architecture Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Serverless Architecture Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Serverless Architecture Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Serverless Architecture Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Serverless Architecture Sales by Product

4.2 Global Serverless Architecture Revenue by Product

4.3 Serverless Architecture Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Serverless Architecture Breakdown Data by End User

In the end, Serverless Architecture industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

