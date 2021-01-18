Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Future Technological Growth and Demand and Business Opportunities 2025 – Accenture, CEVA Logistics, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation

Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) refers to outsourcing of supply chain management functions to a service provider. The services provided thus include, warehouse management, logistics management, order management, and other functions including supplier and vendor management. Significant growth of the retail industry is driven by proliferation of mobile devices and internet penetration in emerging economies are the major factors driving the growth of the North America supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market. In addition, rise in consumer expectations is also expected to fuel the market growth. However, security concerns pertaining to enterprise critical information among end users is the major factor that impedes the North America SCaaS market growth. Furthermore, integration of blockchain technology and omni-channel supply chain approach are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the North America supply chain as a service (SCaaS) market. The North America supply chain as a service market size was valued at $4,478.20 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $7,854.40 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2018 to 2025.

The solutions segment dominated the North America SCaaS Market Share in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period, due to increase in need to create efficient transportation of goods in various industries. Moreover, increase in competition in retail industries due to emergence of e-commerce platforms is also expected to create major opportunities for the supply chain solution providers

Major Key Players of the Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market are:

Accenture, CEVA Logistics, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, GEODIS (SNCF Mobilit?s Group), Kuehne + Nagel, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, United Parcel Service, Inc., XPO Logistics, Inc., Zensar Technologies Ltd., and others.

Get sample copy of “Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market” at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658810/sample

BY APPLICATION

– Order Management

– Warehouse Management

– Logistics Management

– Others

BY INDUSTRY VERTICALS

– Retail & E-Commerce

– Healthcare & Life Sciences

– Manufacturing

– Energy & Utilities

– IT & Telecom

– Government & Defense

– Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Go For Interesting Discount Here: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658810/discount

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size

2.2 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Sales by Product

4.2 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Revenue by Product

4.3 Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Breakdown Data by End User

Have any query? Inquiry about report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012658810/buying

In the end, Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]