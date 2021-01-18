Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market 2019 Growth Analysis, Size, Share, Sales Revenue, Competitive Landscape, Outlook and Industry Insights by 2023

An expert on premium research reports, Market Research Future has added a report titled “Global DNA Sequencing Market 2023” to its offering. Global Surgical Sealants and Adhesives Market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period. It is anticipated that the market held a market value of USD 2.12 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period.

Growing prevalence and incidence of various disorders, growth in the number of accidents, and growth in the number of surgeries are expected to drive the growth of market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), each year around 630,000 Americans die from heart disease. On other hand, lack of reimbursements policy; and extensive clinical data requirements for launching products can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.

Key players

Bard, Inc. (US),

Johnson & Johnson (UK),

Baxter International, Inc. (US),

Medtronic plc (US),

Braun Melsungen AG (Germany),

Cohera Medical, Inc. (US),

Sanofi Group (France),

Sealantis, Ltd (Israel),

Vivostat A/S (Denmark),

Ocular Therapuetix, Inc. (US)

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global surgical sealants and adhesives market owing to the presence of well-developed healthcare sector, growing prevalence and incidence of various disorders, growth in the number of accidents, and growth in the number of surgeries. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global surgical sealants and adhesives market owing to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with increasing adoption of new technologies. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market owing to the large population base of the diabetic patients and increasing developments in healthcare segment. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to account for the least market share in the global surgical sealants and adhesives market.

Segmentation

The global surgical sealants and adhesives market has been segmented into product, indication, application, and end user.

Based on product, has been segmented into natural/biological sealants and adhesives and synthetic and semisynthetic sealants and adhesives. The natural/biological sealants and adhesives and synthetic segment is accounted for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.

The market, by indication, has been segmented into surgical hemostasis, tissue sealing, and tissue engineering.

The market, by application, has been segmented into general surgeries, cardiovascular surgeries, central nervous system surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, urological surgeries, and others.

