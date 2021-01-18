Telecom Order Management Market studied in new Research by Focusing on Top Companies like Cerillion, ChikPea, Cognizant, Comarch SA, IBM, Mphasis, Neustar, Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems, Telefonaktiebolaget

The telecom order management is witnessing massive growth in the North America region on account of the wide-scale expansion of the LTE network. Increasing inclination towards cloud-based services owing to faster deployment and agility benefits is the ongoing trend among organizations. Cost-effective business processes would further create a favorable market landscape during the forecast period.

The telecom order management market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapid growth in the number of connected device as well as subscribers. Also, consolidation of services by network operators and telecom service providers are further likely to augment the market growth. However, reluctance to adopt structural changes in systems and technologies may hamper the growth of telecom order management market during the forecast period. On the other hand, innovations by key market players in next-gen tools would offer lucrative opportunities for the telecom order management market.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, Cerillion, ChikPea Inc., Cognizant, Comarch SA, IBM Corporation, Mphasis, Neustar, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Pegasystems Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of telecom order management.

The global telecom order management market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, and order type. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. The market on the basis of the order type, is classified as Wireline and wireless.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global telecom order management market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The telecom order management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

