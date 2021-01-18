Television Broadcasting Services Market: Industry Development Scenario and Forecast to 2027- A&E Television Networks, AT&T, BBC, CBS Corporation and CBS Broadcasting, Comcast Technology Solutions, Fox Corporation, Liberty Media

The emergence of internet and digital broadcasting has led to the rapid evolution of television broadcasting service industry. Advent of online streaming devices and high definition video content is spurring the growth of the television broadcasting services market. Additionally, companies are focusing on providing cloud-based platforms for content delivery to gain competitive edge in the market.

The television broadcasting services market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as growing demand for high-definition content and increasing disposable income of the consumers. Furthermore, advertisements play a key revenue source, thereby, fuelling the market growth. However, lack of unified broadcasting and content regulations may hamper the growth of the television broadcasting services market during the forecast period. On the other hand, emergence of newer technologies and streaming devices offer lucrative opportunities for the television broadcasting services market in the coming years.

Top Key Players profiles in this Report includes, A&E Television Networks, LLC., AT&T, BBC, CBS Corporation and CBS Broadcasting Inc., Comcast Technology Solutions, Fox Corporation, Liberty Media Corporation, RTL Group (Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA), TEGNA Inc., Viacom Inc. (National Amusements).

This detailed market study is centered on the data obtained from multiple sources and is analyzed using numerous tools including porter’s five forces analysis, market attractiveness analysis and value chain analysis. These tools are employed to gain insights of the potential value of the market facilitating the business strategists with the latest growth opportunities. Additionally, these tools also provide a detailed analysis of each application/product segment in the global market of Television Broadcasting Services.

The global television broadcasting services market is segmented on the basis of delivery platform, revenue model, and broadcaster type. Based on delivery platform, the market is segmented as Satellite Broadcast, Digital Terrestrial Broadcast, Cable Television Broadcasting Services, Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), and Over-the-top Television (OTT). On the basis of the revenue model, the market is segmented as advertisement and subscription. The market on the basis of the broadcaster type is classified as public and commercial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global television broadcasting services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The television broadcasting services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

