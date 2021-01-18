Terahertz (THz) Technology Market: New Investment Opportunities Emerge to Augment Segments in Sector by 2025

In 2018, the market size of Terahertz (THz) Technology Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2018; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Terahertz (THz) Technology .

This report studies the global market size of Terahertz (THz) Technology , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

This study presents the Terahertz (THz) Technology Market production, revenue, market share and growth rate for each key company, and also covers the breakdown data (production, consumption, revenue and market share) by regions, type and applications. Terahertz (THz) Technology history breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2014 to 2018.

In global Terahertz (THz) Technology market, the following companies are covered:

it can be used to detect concealed explosives or drugs and it can identify which substances are flowing through a plastic pipe. It is capable of monitoring the thickness of a layer in a nondestructive manner and visualizing material flaws in ceramics or plastics. Due to its low energy characteristics, terahertz radiation is non-hazardous for humans and animals.

Terahertz (THz) Technology is widely used in Laboratory Research, Medical & Healthcare, Military and Homeland Security and Industrial Non-Destructive Testing (NDT). According to the report data, 53.11% of the market demand for Terahertz (THz) Technology in the field of Laboratory Research in 2018.

Terahertz (THz) Technology is divided into Terahertz Imaging, Terahertz Spectroscopy and Terahertz Communication Systems. Terahertz Imaging plays an important role in terahertz technology, with a market share approaching 64.85% in 2018.

In short, the Terahertz (THz) Technology industry will continue to be a relatively fast-growing industry in the coming years. There are many opportunities for sales of terahertz imaging inspections, and more companies will enter the industry, especially in developing countries.

In 2018, the global Terahertz (THz) Technology market size was 309.6 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1419.4 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 24.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Terahertz (THz) Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. are to present the Terahertz (THz) Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Brainware Terahertz Information

Advantest Corporation

Hbner GmbH & Co. KG

Daheng New Epoch Technology

Toptica Photonics AG

Luna Innovations Incorporated

TeraView

Bruker

Terasense Group Inc.

Menlo Systems GmbH

EKSPLA

Microtech Instrument Inc

Insight Product

Traycer

BATOP GmbH

Asqella

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Terahertz Imaging

Terahertz Spectroscopy

Terahertz Communication Systems

Market segment by Application, split into

Laboratory Research

Medical & Healthcare

Military and Homeland Security

Industrial Non-Destructive Testing (NDT)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Terahertz (THz) Technology product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Terahertz (THz) Technology , with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Terahertz (THz) Technology in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Terahertz (THz) Technology competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Terahertz (THz) Technology breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2018.

Chapter 12, Terahertz (THz) Technology market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Terahertz (THz) Technology sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.