Valves Market Size 2019 | Global Industry Forecast Report 2024

This report on Global Valves Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Valves is a mechanical device that regulates, directs or controls the flow of a fluid (gases, liquids, fluidized solids, or slurries) by opening, closing, or partially obstructing various passageways. There are many types of valve, including stop (isolation) valves，regulating valves，back-flow prevention valves，pressure-relief valves and so on.They are majorly used in water controlling for irrigation as well as industrial, military, commercial, residential, and transport sectors. Such as drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation, oil and gas, power generation, mining, water reticulation, sewage and chemical manufacturing.

Different types of valves are available: gate, globe, plug, ball, butterfly, check, diaphragm, pinch, pressure relief, control valves etc. Each of these types has a number of models, each with different features and functional capabilities. Some valves are self-operated while others manually or with an actuator or pneumatic or hydraulic is operated. In the report, it includes all kinds of valves.

For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of valves producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the steel price. This year, as the downturn of global steel industry, the valves price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years.

The worldwide market for Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Johnson Controls

Emerson

Flowserve

Kitz Group

Cameron

IMI

Crane Company

Metso

Circor Energy

KSB Group

Pentair

Watts

Velan

SWI Valve

Neway

Henan Kaifeng High Pressure Valve

CNNC Sufa Technology Industry

Jiangsu Shentong Valve

Beijing Valve General Factory

Shandong Yidu Valve Group

Dazhong Valve Group

SHK Valve Group

Dalian DV Valve

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Gate Valves

Control Valves

Ball Valves

Butterfly Valve

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Oil & Gas or Energy Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Chemical Industry

Steel Industry

Other Industrial

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Valves product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Valves, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Valves in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Valves competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Valves breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Valves market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Valves sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

