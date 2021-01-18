Wireless Router Market Analysis By Industry Value, Market Size, Top Companies And Growth Forecast To 2025

Global wireless router market is expected to grow from US$ 8,531.7 Mn in 2017 to US$ 16,128.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 8.3% between 2018 and 2025.

The volatile growth of the internet industry coupled with demand for mobility is fuiling a rapid rise in the demand for wireless routers. Companies that were quick to jump into the wireless router trend are Cisco, Enterprise, 3Com, ADTRAN, NetGear, Linksys (now Cisco), D-Link, Vanguard, Tasman, Enterasys, Telesyn, etc. The existing enterprise business model cannot afford to be on the traditional network, it needs a network that allows the enterprise to take advantage of digital transformation with the flexibility required to support the dynamic enterprise. While the network of the past was monolithic and inflexible, the network of the future must be dynamic, programmable and able to meet workloads wherever they may be. The South America wireless router market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 5.4% in the coming years.

Wireless Router Market Insights

Surge in demand for high speed internet connections

Economic affordability and availability of smart phones, bolstering demand for internet access, reduced technology cost per MB data, and lack of fixed line access in certain developing markets are some of the factors cumulatively, driving the mobile broadband connectivity globally. Furthermore, according to a study from industry giant Google, Inc. nearly 93% of smartphone users majorly use their smart devices while at home. Thus, owing to increasing penetration of mobile broadband, the traction among industry players is growing, leading to rapid technological expansion in the market. This expansion in mobile broadband market is expected to optimistically impact the year on year growth of wireless routers market. The graph below shows that until 2017 the mobile broadband subscriptions have grown at the CAGR of 35%, and in coming years also the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate. Hence, looking at the growth rate it can be clearly derived that in coming years the demand for wireless routers will continue to snowball, fetching noteworthy profit share globally. Subsequently, driving the growth for wireless router market in the coming years.

Government initiative towards promotion of wireless network solutions

Government all over the globe has been significantly investing in the development of network infrastructures that includes the smart city. The supportive finance policies designed by governments are likely to result in enhancing markets for information technology solutions and telecommunication equipment markets, further paving the growth opportunity for wireless routers markets. The Asia Pacific region has been witnesses putting several efforts and capital for enhancement of its broadband services. For instance, the ‘Development of Digital Convergence Program’ by Taiwan was initiated in order to secure a broadband network with an average speed of 100 Mb/s for the promotion of convergence of telecommunication services. In addition, the Chinese Government’s use of “broadband china” national strategy had stimulated network equipment manufacturing industry including wireless routers.

The policies introduced by the government are anticipated to boost their broadband initiatives just as the ultra-high-speed broadband network NGNBN (Next Generation High-Speed Broadband Network) based in Singapore, which aims to shoot up the deployment and development of innovative interactive digital services to a number of use-case scenarios, including home use. Thus, the increase in government’s initiative towards facilitating the adoption of wireless communications is expected to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the wireless router market players in the coming years.

Leading Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Shenzhen Tenda Technology Co. Ltd.

TP-Link Technologies Co. Ltd.

Belkin International, Inc.

D-Link Corporation

Edimax Technology Co., Ltd.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Netgear Inc

Xiaomi

ASUSTeK Computer Inc.

Wireless Router Market – End-user Insight

In the global wireless router market for the indoor segment by end-user, the indoor wireless routers are one of the most essential element for either home or workplace internet network. Due to growing demand of smart and connected devices in almost all application areas, there is an upsurge in the deployment of internet devices and connections in each household and Internet user. Every year, numerous new devices in different form factors with increased capabilities and intelligence are introduced and adopted in the market. A growing number of M2M applications, such as healthcare monitoring, smart meters, video surveillance, traffic management, and package or asset tracking are contributing in a major way to the growth of indoor devices and connections. Thus, the indoor wireless routers by end-user segment is projected to provide numerous lucrative business opportunities for the market players in the forecast period.

Wireless Router Market – Application Insight

For the global wireless router market by commercial application, the commercial segment includes commercial spaces such as shopping malls, hospitality, and recreation centers. With the rising investments in infrastructure development particularly, in the developing economies worldwide, the construction of commercial infrastructure in increasing. Also, to provide better facilities to the people, these commercial spaces are installing Wi-Fi’s to provide better services (free or paid) to the visitors. Wireless routers allow multiuser access, increases mobility, and enables BYOD. The use of wireless network also provides secured network access. Also, with the increasing penetration of internet connectivity and smart devices, guests in hotels generally prefer hotels that provides internet connectivity. The commercially based wireless router market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

Wireless Router Market – Strategic Insights

Strategies such as acquisition, market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global wireless router market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players’ operating in the Wireless Router Market landscape are listed below-

2018: D-Link launched 802.11ax Ultra Wi-Fi Routers for connected home devices. The company showcased two 802.11ax routers to its Ultra Wi-Fi router line, AX6000 Ultra Wi-Fi Router (DIR-X6060) and AX11000 Ultra Wi-Fi Router (DIR-X9000). Developed to increase the limit of Wi-Fi performance in the entire home with multiple device usage. The dual-band AX6000 Ultra Wi-Fi Router works at a speed of up to 6,000 Mbps and tri-band AX11000 Ultra Wi-Fi Router at 11,000 Mbps.

2018: Netgear launched a new security service to protect any device connected with Netgear router. Netgear Armor driven by Bitdefender is an improved multilayer solution which functions on Netgear routers and connected devices identify and secure home from spyware, viruses, phishing, and spam. This feature to be integrated in Nighthawk AC2300 Smart WiFi router (R7000P) later in this quarter.

2017: ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) launched Rapture GT-AC5300, is a gaming router with powerful PC-grade CPU with antennas and ultra-fast ports to meet all difficult challenges. GT-AC5300 is a tri-band integrated with 802.11ac standard Wi-Fi, eight gigabit-LAN ports used for wired devices, and two USB ports to access files on USB storage.

