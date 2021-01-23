X-Ray Inspection Systems Technology Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast to 2019-2023

Global X-Ray inspection systems technology market research report: by imaging technique (film-based, digital imaging), dimension (2D, 3D), vertical (aerospace, automotive, power, and infrastructure, government, manufacturing, food) by Forecast till 2023. The Global X-ray inspection systems market is expected to reach approximately USD 810 million growing at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period 2019-2023.

Market Highlights:

X-Ray inspection systems technology market are useful for detecting minute defects in any product or metal by destructive means. These systems are used in various sectors. Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report about the global X-Ray Inspection Systems Technology Market that estimates expansion for this market at 8% CAGR during the forecast period between 2017 and 2023. By value, the market can be worth the USD 810 mn by the end of the forecast period.

The vital factor engaging the global X-Ray inspection systems technology market growth is its use in a wide range of sectors. The second factor for market growth is the increased usage of minute products and their assembly in the electronics industry for which, the quality inspection is required for finding the hidden defects. The third factor supportive of market growth is the high energy density of X-Ray for radiography. Generated by an electric X-ray tube, X-rays can be reduced to a higher or lower degree, with regards to the density of the object to be inspected. X-Ray inspection systems can be used for checking the contaminants in the food items. Another major market driving factor is demand for technically advanced systems.

Key Players

Major players in the global X-Ray inspection systems technology market include 3DX-RAY Ltd. (UK), General Electric Co. (USA), Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (Switzerland), Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium), Nordson DAGE (UK), North Star Imaging, Inc. (the USA), Smiths Detection Inc. (UK), VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH (Germany), VJ Group Inc. (USA), and YXLON International GmbH (Germany).

Market Segmentation

The global X-Ray inspection systems technology market segmentation covers dimension, imaging technique, and vertical. MRFR is exploring the features of these segments to understand market trends.

As per the dimension-based segmentation, this market features 2D dimension and 3D dimension. Based on the imaging technique, the market segmentation covers digital imaging and film-based imaging. The digital imaging segment has been sub-segmented into computed tomography and digital radiography. Digital radiography can be further segmented into computed type and direct digital type.

Regarding verticals, the market has been segmented into aerospace, automotive, government, manufacturing, power & infrastructure, and others. These sectors use X-Ray a lot.

Regional Segmentation

The regional segmentation of the global X-Ray inspection systems technology market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world (RoW).

During the forecast period, North America can hold the major market share due to the presence of major market players. Other factors for the market growth include high adoption rate among various industries and technological advancement. The biggest chunk of market revenue in this region comes from the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

The European market can expand significantly during the forecast period due to the high demand for X-ray inspection systems in various end-use industries and the presence of many key market operators. Biggest revenue generating markets in this region are France, Germany, and the UK.

In the Asia Pacific region, the market can witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising demand for X-Ray systems in the growing power generation sector and increasing utilization of X-ray inspection technology to detect packaging defects in food and beverages industry. The vital country-specific markets in this region are China, India, and Japan. Other countries of the Asia Pacific region also contribute significantly to the market revenue.

The RoW segment covers Latin countries and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) region. In Latin countries, the market growth is limited due to the limited availability of technology in this region. In the MEA region, the market is limited due to the lack of technology and lack of skilled professionals.

Latest Industry News

Equipped with machine vision inspection and metal detection, the METTLER TOLEDO’s precise, as well as, versatile C35 checkweigher has its advanced X33 X-ray inspection system. Now, CX35 can detect and reject contaminants such as bone, glass, and plastic that cannot be detected by metal detectors. 27 JUNE 2019

