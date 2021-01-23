Automotive Display Market Size, Product Types, Application and Forecast to 2026 | Key Players are Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Plc, Denso Corporation, MicroVision Inc., Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd, Panasonic Corporation

Overview of Automotive Display Market

According to Publisher, the Global Automotive Display Market is accounted for $13.39 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $37.13 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 12% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as increase in dependency of navigations systems, high disposal income and rising technological advancements include car connectivity are the major key factors driving the market growth. However, high cost of head-up displays may restrain the market growth.

Automotive Display is the chief display of the status that is implemented on the vehicle which consists of a touch screen display device with the features such as driver’s navigation safety with distraction free access, and functions like multimedia for vehicles including engine tire pressure and heat indicators.

Continental AG, Delphi Automotive Plc, Denso Corporation, MicroVision Inc., Nippon Seiki Co., Ltd, Panasonic Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Visteon Corporation, Yazaki Corporation, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., 3M, LG Display Co. Ltd, SmartKem Ltd., Alpine Electronics Inc..

Regions Covered:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Vehicle types Covered:

– Premium Passenger Cars

– Compact Passenger Cars

– Luxury Passenger Cars

– Mid-sized Passenger Cars

– Heavy Commercial Vehicles

– Light Commercial Vehicles

Display size Covered:

– 6″-10″

– 3″-5″

– >10″

Products Covered:

– Instrument Cluster Displays

– Head-Up Display

– Rear Seat Entertainment Touchscreen

– Centre Stack Touchscreen

– Advanced Instrument Cluster Display

– Other Products

Technologies Covered:

– Passive-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (PMOLED)

– Thin-Film-Transistor Liquid Crystal Display (TFT LCD)

– Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode (AMOLED)

– Passive-Matrix Liquid Crystal Display (PMLCD)

– Other Display Vehicle Types

Applications Covered:

– Infotainment

– Navigation

– Telematics

– Other Applications

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Executive Summary Preface Market Trend Analysis Porters Five Force Analysis Global Automotive Display Market, By Type Global Automotive Display Market, By Application Global Automotive Display Market, By Geography Key Developments Company Profiling

