Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment Market 2019 Thriving worldwide By Top key players- CDTi Advanced Materials, Continental AG, Delphi Auto Parts, Donaldson, Eberspächer Climate Control Systems

The Industry report for “Global Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment market” showcase by The Insight Partners includes broad essential research alongside the detailed analysis of subjective and in addition quantitative angles by different industry specialists, key feeling pioneers to pick up a more profound understanding of the business execution.

The demand for automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment is gaining traction with rapid rise in the global automotive industry and strict government regulations against the diesel engine vehicles. The Euro VI emission enactment and BS4 norms are further creating a favorable landscape for the players involved in the automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market during the forecast period.

The automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as strict regulations regarding emissions and fuel economy. Also, the technology partnerships between exhaust system manufacturers and automakers. However, growing popularity of battery electric vehicles may hamper the growth of the automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, increasing adoption of gasoline particulate filter with advances in GDI engine is likely to offer lucrative opportunities for the key players of automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market in the coming years.

The prominent players in the Automotive Exhaust Gas Aftertreatment Market include: CDTi Advanced Materials, Inc., Continental AG, Delphi Auto Parts, Donaldson Company, Inc., Eberspächer Climate Control Systems GmbH & Co. KG, Faurecia, Futaba Industrial Co., Ltd., Johnson Matthey, Sejong Industrial Co., Ltd., Tenneco Inc.

The reports cover key developments in the automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment in the global market.

The global automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market is segmented on the basis of device type and vehicle type. Based on device type, the market is segmented as Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC), Lean NOx Trap (LNT), Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF), and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF). On the basis of the vehicle type, the market is segmented as Passenger cars, light commercial vehicles (LCVs), and medium & heavy commercial vehicles (M & HCVs).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automotive exhaust gas aftertreatment market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

