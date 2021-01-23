Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR by 2024 – KSM Casting Group (CITIC), Georg Fischer, Meridian Lightweight Technologies, Ryobi Group, Handtmann Metallgusswerk

ReportsWeb added a report entitled Global Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting Market Growth 2019-2024 that is a detailed observation of several aspects, including the rate of growth, technological advances and various strategies implemented by the main current market players. The report is based on a collective analysis of data, which is obtained through primary and secondary research. It provides a systematic approach to the current and prospective scenario of this market.

Die casting is a metal casting process that is characterized by forcing molten metal under high pressure into a mold cavity. The mold cavity is created using two hardened tool steel dies which have been machined into shape and work similarly to an injection mold during the process.

According to this study, over the next five years the Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Automotive Parts Magnesium Die Casting value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Interior Systems

Engine & Powertrain

Front-/Rear-End

Steering

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

KSM Casting Group (CITIC)

Jiangsu Favour Automotive New Stuff Sci-Tech

Georg Fischer

Meridian Lightweight Technologies

Ryobi Group

Handtmann Metallgusswerk GmbH

Gibbs Die Casting

Shiloh Industries

Sundaram Clayton Limited (SCL)

DGS Druckgussysteme AG

