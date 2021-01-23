Coatings Resins Market Exploring Future Growth 2018-2025 and Key Players – Bayer AG, Royal DSM, The Sherwin-Williams Company (The Valspar Corporation), and Polynt

Coatings resins market was valued at $35,101 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $52,901million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2025.

Coating resins are covering applied on the surface of object to achieve hardness, corrosion resistance, weather resistance, and stain resistance. Resins offer quick drying times, gloss retention, and superior weathering to coatings. Increase in architectural coatings demand drive the growth of the market. In addition, rise in demand for green and environment-friendly coating systems in architectural designs is expected to boost the market growth. In the roadways marking, there is a high demand for coating resins owing to its weather resistance properties, which in turn is responsible for reducing maintenance cost of roads. The increase in production of automobiles is also another factor expected to escalate the growth of the coating resins market.

The automobile manufacturers utilize coating resins for coating heavy or light duty vehicles as well as passenger cars to achieve mechanical strength, adhesion to metals, and heat resistance. In addition, there is a growth in trend of manufacturing furniture that is appealing and resists humidity and pests. Therefore, furniture industry is increasingly using coating resins for varnish wooden structure. The factors that hinder the use of coating resins include fluctuating raw material prices and depleting petrochemical reserves. These factors hamper the growth of the market. However, the global coating resins market is yet to explore its full potential. Factors such as development of bio-based coating and stringent regulations and industry participants beholding eco-friendly coating to maintain image of their respective company is projected to possess future growth opportunities to the market.

Major Key Players of the Coatings Resins Market are:

Bayer AG, Royal DSM, The Sherwin-Williams Company (The Valspar Corporation), and Polynt SpA. Other prominent players include Allnex Belgium SA/Nv, Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Momentive Specialty Chemicals, Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, and Evonik Industries AG.

Major Types of Coatings Resins covered are:

Acrylic

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Alkyd

Vinyl

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Saturated Polyester Resin

Others

Major Applications of Coatings Resins covered are:

Architectural

Industrial

Protective & Marine

Automotive OEM

Vehicle Refinish

Others

Research objectives:-

– To study and analyze the global Coatings Resins consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Coatings Resins market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Coatings Resins manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Coatings Resins with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

