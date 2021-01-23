Commercial Fishing Industry Market Expected to reach $438.59 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.88% – Atlantex, Liberty, Frozen Foods Private Limited, Iglo Group, K R M Marine Exports Limited, Marine Harvest

Global Commercial Fishing Industry Market is accounted for $240.99 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $438.59 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.88% during the forecast period. Ample presence of different kinds of fish such as tuna, cord, and salmon, the expanding demand for a variety of seafood, and increasing awareness about the health benefits of seafood are the major factors stimulating the commercial fishing industry market. Moreover, increased demand for aquaculture is a key opportunity observed in the recent years. However, there are a number of harmful effects caused by commercial fishing, such as the exhaustion of marine resources, which are inhibiting the market growth.

Commercial fishing is the activity of catching fish and other seafood for commercial profit, mostly from wild fisheries. It provides a large quantity of food to many countries around the world, but those who practice it as an industry must often pursue fish far into the ocean under adverse conditions. This profession has gained in popularity with the development of shows such as Deadliest Catch, Swords, and Wicked Tuna.

Based on species, ground fish segment acquired significant growth in the market due to the low-fat and high-quality protein content offered by these fishes and the ease of incorporation into food applications.

By geography, Asia Pacific is dominating the market and the factors driving the growth of this region are economic growth and the shift of the preferences of the consumers toward value-added processed fish products.

Some of the key players in commercial fishing industry market include Atlantex Sp., Liberty, Frozen Foods Private Limited, Iglo Group, K R M Marine Exports Limited, Marine Harvest, Sri Siddhi Freezers & Exporters Private Limited, Armana Limited, Andenesfisk As, Sajo Industries, High Liner Foods, Catamaran Waterbase Solutions Private Limited, Hudson Fish Co., Shanghai Kaichuang Marine International Co. Ltd., Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., Tassal Group Ltd., Umami Sustainable Seafood Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Maruha Nichiro Corporation and Thai Union Frozen Products Public Company Limited.

Species Covered:

-Salmon

-Tuna

-Ground Fish

-Shrimp

-Cephalopods

-Other Species

Types Covered:

-Trolling with single lines

-Large nets

-Line

-Pole

-Other Types

Regions Covered:

-North America

-Europe

-Asia Pacific

-South America

-Middle East & Africa

