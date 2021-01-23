Commercial Robotics Market 2019 – Promises a Striking Fortune of US$ 91.48 Billion By 2026 | Northrop Grumman, Honda Motor Company, 3D Robotics, Alphabet, KUKA AG, Honda Motor Company, 3D Robotics, Accuray, iRobot Corp.,

According to Publisher, the Global Commercial Robotics Market is accounted for $6.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $91.48 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 35.2% during the forecast period.Increasing demand for Commercial drones in agriculture and growth in military spending are the major factors influence market growth. However, higher costs may hinder the growth of the market.

Robotics plays a crucial role in commercial applications, with many core operations being managed by robots. Commercial robots are dedicatedly programmed to accomplish any task that has been assigned to ease the complexities of bulk manufacturing. In the current stage, commercial robots have also been recognized as surveillance and monitoring mechanism that can significantly reduced the error occurrence.

Get PDF sample copy:

https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00019268



Companies Covered in this Report are:

iRobot Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Honda Motor Company, Limited

3D Robotics Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

KUKA AG

Honda Motor Company, Limited

3D Robotics Inc.

Accuray, Inc.

Amazon Robotics LLC

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

Omron Adept Technologies Inc.

By Application, Medical and Healthcare segment registered steady share during the forecast period. The healthcare professionals use robotics for many kinds of surgery and rehabilitation and also to handle time-consuming administrative tasks such as billing and claims processing. By geography, North America provides potential growth opportunities due totechnological advancements in healthcare sector.

Types Covered:

– Medical Robots

– Drones

– Field Robots

– Autonomous Guided Robotics

– Other Types

Environments Covered:

– Aerial

– Marine

– Ground

Sales Channels Covered:

– Distribution Channel

– Direct Channel

Applications Covered:

– Agriculture and Forestry

– Medical and Healthcare

– Defense, Rescue, & Security

– Marine

– Other Applications

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o UK

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

To Purchase This report details at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00019268

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

The market research industry has changed in last decade. As corporate focus has shifted to niche markets and emerging countries, a number of publishers have stepped in to fulfil these information needs. We have experienced and trained staff that helps you navigate different options and lets you choose best research solution at most effective cost.

Contact Us:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-646-491-9876