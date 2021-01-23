Current and Future Scope of Warehouse Robotics Market | Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 13.3% to Reach US$ 7895.98 million | Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

According to Publisher, the Global Warehouse Robotics Market is accounted for $2569.23 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7895.98 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.3% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the key factors influencing the market growing E-Commerce industry and need for improved value and reliability in warehouse operations. However, lack of skilled workforce is restraining the market growth. Integration of industry 4.0 with warehouse robots is creating ample opportunities for the market growth.

Warehouse Robots are designed specifically to cater to functions including storage, sorting, assembling and disassembling, trans-shipment, distribution, replenishment, packaging, labeling, inspection, consolidation and so on. Automated Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and Fixed Robots including Gantry, Articulated, etc. are the robots which are incorporated at various locations in a warehouse and these functions in coordination to serve the aforesaid applications.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

ABB Ltd.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems, Inc

Honeywell International, Inc. (Intelligrated)

Fanuc Corp.

Omron Corp. (Adept Technology, Inc.)

IAM Robotics

Fetch Robotics, Inc.

Kuka AG

SSI Schaefer AG

Locus Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Magazino GmbH

Amazon.Com, Inc. (Amazon Robotics)

Wynright Corp.

Invia Robotics, Inc.

On the basis of function, it is categorized into pick & place, palletizing & depalletizing, transportation, and packaging. Pick & place is the dominant function performed by warehouse robotics, followed by packaging. Transportation will be the fastest growing function at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

By geography, Asia Pacific in anticipated to grow during forecast period due to rapid growth of e-commerce, electronics & electrical, food & beverage, metal & machinery, and automotive that are already conventional.

Functions Covered:

– Palletizing & Depalletizing

– Packaging

– Pick & Place

– Transportation

– Storage

– Trans-shipments

– Goods Consolidation

– Order Fulfilment

– Goods Distribution

Payload Capacity:

– 0.5 kg to 10 kg

– 11 kg to 80 kg

– 81 kg to 180 kg

– 181 kg to 300 kg

– 301 kg to 900 kg

– More Than 900 kg

Components Covered:

– Microprocessors and Microcontrollers

– Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

– Sensors

– Actuators

– RF Module (RFM)

Types Covered:

– Cylindrical Robots

– Scara Robots

– Mobile Robots

– Parallel Robots

– Stationery Articulated Robots

– Gantry Robots

– Cartesian Robots

– Automated Storage and Retrieval

– Articulated Robots

– Fixed Robots

System Types Covered:

– Locus Robotics System

– Scallog System

– Knapp Open Shuttle

– Fetch Robotics Freight

– Swisslog Carry Pick

Software Covered:

– Warehouse Control System

– Warehouse Management System

– Warehouse Execution System

End Users Covered:

– Food & Beverages

– E-commerce

– Electronics & Electrical

– Pharmaceuticals

– Automotive Aftermarket Industry

– Metal & Machinery

– Retail

– Construction

– Defense

– Oil and Gas

– Manufacturing Industry

– Airports

– Paper and Print

– Medical

– Textile

– Ports

– Plastic and Rubber

– Mining

– Chemical

– Agriculture

– Other End Users

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Market share analysis of the top industry players

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

