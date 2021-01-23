E-Learning Market is Growing at a High CAGR by 2024 According to a New Research Report by McGrawHill, Oracle, Desire2Learn, Apollo Education Group, Adobe systems, NetDimensions, Cisco Systems, Pearson

E-Learning Market size was estimated at over USD 150 billion in 2016 and is predicted to grow at over 5% CAGR from 2017 to 2024.

Increasing adoption of training solutions in the corporate landscape, irrespective of their industry vertical, is a major factor promoting the e-learning market growth. A companies’ employee base can avail training experience that are customized to suit their learning speed and ability and improve information retention through an interactive and rich media learning experience. Companies such as CityCab, for instance, have launched web-based training programs to provide language training to cab drivers for the improvement of communication with commuters. Owing to their benefits, government of various economies, such as in India and Brazil, have undertaken initiatives and programs to increase the access of the local population to such technologies. The Indian Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeitY) is supporting e-learning centred R&D spending in institutions such as IIT and C-DAC across the country.

Competitive Market Share:

The vendors in the e-learning market include McGrawHill, Oracle, Desire2Learn, Apollo Education Group, Adobe systems, NetDimensions, Cisco Systems, Pearson, Coursera, HealthStream, SAP, Udacity Inc., Coursera Inc., Skillsoft, Cornerstone, and EdX Inc. The ecosystem is characterized by intense competition among the existing players. The companies adopt strategies such as partnerships and mergers and acquisitions to sustain growth in the marketplace. For instance, in January 2017, Udacity Inc. acquired CloudLabs for the improvement of the collaborative coding environment.

E-training and online education apps require constant internet connection to function effectively. This can hinder applications in regions that have limited or slow access to the internet, hindering the growth of the e-learning market. Development of the technology requires highly skilled personnel and a large amount of time. The transition from conventional learning and training methods to online methods can further reduce the adoption of these technologies. Despite their advantages, tutors and students that have little or no prior knowledge of these solutions are more reluctant to adopt these technologies.

E-Learning Market, By Application

The corporate e-learning market can be segregated by size to include SMBs and large institutions. This software allows the organization to train their employee base in a variety of areas, ranging from sensitivity to technical skill training. SMBs having limited financial resources are anticipated to increasingly adopt the technology as they allow the training of many employees at affordable rates. Owing to their increasing rates of globalization and rapid industrialization, MNCs having a large and dispersed employee base are resorting to diversity and sensitivity training and technical and management training for the various tiers in the company. In May 2016, Infosys Ltd. announced that it had entered an agreement with Udacity Inc., Coursera Inc., and EdX Inc, to training their personnel on AI powered technologies.

Availability of online tools by subscription basis can aid in the design and development of the software applications, allowing SMBs having limited resources to access premium content at very low rates. Vendors operating globally are increasingly providing software and apps that can work effectively on a range of mobile platforms such as Android and iOS. The rising trend of gamification of the learning process allows the user to be highly engaged in the learning process and allows quicker recollection of earlier learned concepts.

E-Learning Market, By Technology

Online solutions continuously collect the user information and gives a customized feedback of the user’s performance. Furthermore, the students can immediately connect to a tutor or service provider in case of any issues. However, it requires constant connection with the internet to function effectively. Online solutions are increasingly gaining a foothold in the global e-learning marketplace.

Mobile e-learning market segment is anticipated to witness growth owing to the increase flexibility and the ability to access from multiple devices. For employees that have limited time to train in a particular field, mobile learning allows the user to access their account from multiple devices and at any location. Furthermore, phone-based reminders and organizers are increasingly integrated into e-learning platforms to improve the learning process.

Table of Contents:

Report Content

