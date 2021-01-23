Endpoint Detection and Response Market Trends, Growth Insights, Target Audience, Competitive Landscape with Global Industry Forecast To 2025

Global Endpoint Detection and Response market is expected to grow from US$ 785.5 Mn in 2017 to US$ 5,871.6 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 28.8% between 2018 and 2025. Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) are security solutions designed to help organizations to understand the chain of attack, to detect suspicious activity on endpoints, and facilitate administrator with a quick and appropriate response. Moreover, it detects incidents, confirms & prioritize risks, and prevents attacks in the systems. EDR delivers automation, data integration, and provides advanced support to organizations data storage systems. The EDR is systems that store endpoint system level behaviors & events, for instance, file, registry, process, memory, and network events.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Endpoint Detection and Response Market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current Endpoint Detection and Response Market scenario and forecasts the market till 2025. The report covers market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

Some of The Important Players In Endpoint Detection and Response Market:

1. Carbon Black, Inc.

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. CrowdStrike, Inc.

4. Digital Guardian

5. FireEye, Inc.

6. Open Text Corporation

7. Symantec Corporation

8. Tripwire, Inc.

9. Tanium Inc.

10. Cyberreason Inc.

11. RSA Security LLC

12. CounterTack.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market. Endpoint Detection and Response Market – Global Analysis to 2025 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years.

