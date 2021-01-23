Ester Transformer Oils market size will reach US$ 148.6 million by 2024 – Sinopec, M&I Materials Limited, Cargill, Savita Oil, Shell, Raj Petro Specialties

Ester Transformer Oils market will register a 9.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 148.6 million by 2024, from US$ 104.7 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ester Transformer Oils business.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ester Transformer Oils market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ester Transformer Oils value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Natural Ester Transformer Fluid

Synthetic Ester Transformer Oil

The consumption of Natural Ester Transformer Fluid and Synthetic Ester Transformer Oil is similar in 2018, but Synthetic Ester Transformer Oil has a higher market share, accounting for 64.19% of the total market share in 2018.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Ordinary Transformer

EHV Transformer

About application of Ester Transformer Oils, Ordinary Transformer has wider rage of applications,its market share as high as 97.09% in 2018.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sinopec

M&I Materials Limited

Cargill

Savita Oil

Shell

Raj Petro Specialties

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

