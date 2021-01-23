Folding Furniture Market to witness Massive Growth and Demand during the forecast period 2018-2025

Global Folding Furniture market is expected to generate $13 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2022. The demand for folding furniture is expected to remain high during the forecast period as it is an effective alternative for traditional furniture.These furniture apart from being multifunctional and space saving also enhance the decor of available space. For residential or commercial complexes, lacking space or requiring space for multitude of different uses, folding furniture offer the much needed solution.

The market research report helps analyze the Folding Furniture market on a global basis and also offers forecast and statistics in terms of revenue for the anticipated forecast period 2018 to 2022. This research study offers a detailed overview of the market dynamics that are expected to affect the overall industry in the coming few years.

Folding furniture market is segmented based on type of furniture, usage, sales channel, and geography. Different types of folding furniture include chairs, tables, sofas, beds, and other furniture. These variety of types of folding furniture are used for commercial as well as residential purpose. Folding furniture is sold through online as well as offline stores. Folding furniture market is analyzed across geographies namely North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of LAMEA).

In 2015, it was observed that demand for folding furniture application for residential purpose was higher as compared to commercial use. The same trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

Additionally, folding furniture is sold through offline and online sales channels. In 2015, offline channels accounted for around 78% of the overall market, with the online segment anticipated to witness a higher CAGR from 2016 to 2022. The growth of the online sales made would be driven by its benefits of convenience, and services such as free delivery and installation of the furniture.

Folding Furniture Market Key Findings:

Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue-generating region in 2015

In 2015, the sofas segment observed highest demand and is expected to continue to be the major revenue-generating segment throughout the forecast period.

By application, residential segment is expected to continue to lead, in terms of revenue.

Offline sales channels segment is projected to continue to be the major revenue-generating distribution channel throughout the forecast period.

