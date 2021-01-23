Global 76mm Camouflage Ammunition market size will reach US$ 17 million by 2024 with a CAGR of 4.0% – Rheinmetall, GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY, Valhalla Turrets, MERX, Diehl Defence, Oxley

According to this study, over the next five years the 76mm Camouflage Ammunition market will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 17 million by 2024, from US$ 15 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in 76mm Camouflage Ammunition business.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of 76mm Camouflage Ammunition market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Hellenic Defence Systems

S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti

Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

Rheinmetall

GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA

Valhalla Turrets

MERX

Diehl Defence

Oxley

This study considers the 76mm Camouflage Ammunition value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Armored Vehicles Camouflage Ammunition

Type II

The annual production of armored vehicle camouflage Ammunition is 143,840 Units in 2019, which is expected to increase to 176,960 Units by 2019.

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Camouflage Armored Vehicles

Application 2

Table of Contents:

Global 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Growth 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

2 Executive Summary

3 Global 76mm Camouflage Ammunition by Manufacturers

4 76mm Camouflage Ammunition by Regions

5 Americas

6 APAC

7 Europe

8 Middle East & Africa

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

11 Global 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Market Forecast

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Hellenic Defence Systems

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Product Offered

12.1.3 Hellenic Defence Systems 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Hellenic Defence Systems News

12.2 S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Product Offered

12.2.3 S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 S. TOHAN S.A. Zarnesti News

12.3 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Product Offered

12.3.3 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG News

12.4 Rheinmetall

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Product Offered

12.4.3 Rheinmetall 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 Rheinmetall News

12.5 GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Product Offered

12.5.3 GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 GREEK POWDER AND CARTRIDGE COMPANY SA News

12.6 Valhalla Turrets

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Product Offered

12.6.3 Valhalla Turrets 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Valhalla Turrets News

12.7 MERX

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Product Offered

12.7.3 MERX 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 MERX News

12.8 Diehl Defence

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Product Offered

12.8.3 Diehl Defence 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Diehl Defence News

12.9 Oxley

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Product Offered

12.9.3 Oxley 76mm Camouflage Ammunition Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Oxley News

