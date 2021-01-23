Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market Study Report 2019
In this report, the Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Aluminum Composite Panel Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Aluminum composite panel (ACP) also aluminum composite material (ACM) is a type of flat panel that consists of two thin aluminum sheets bonded to a non-aluminum core. Aluminum sheets can be coated with PVDF, fluoropolymer resins (FEVE) or Polyester paint. Aluminum can be painted in any kind of color, and ACPs are produced in a wide range of metallic and non-metallic colors as well as patterns that imitate other materials, such as wood or marble. The core is commonly low density polyethylene, or a mix of low density polyethylene and mineral material to exhibit fire retardant properties. ACPs are frequently used for external cladding or facades of buildings, insulation, and signage.
The leading players in this market are 3A Composites, Arconic, Jyi Shyang, Mitsubishi Plastic, and CCJX, which accounts for about 60.61% of total sale value in 2016.
The trends of Aluminum Composite Panels are colorful, multi-functional and environmental. In addition to some common Aluminum Composite Panels, there are some Anti-fire Panels, Anti-bacteria Panels and Antistatic Panels. Common Aluminum Composite Panels is cheaper. Now, Anti-fire Panels is the main Aluminum Composite Panels in this market.
Aluminum composite panels are mainly used in building curtain wall and interior decoration, but it can also be used as other applications. The building curtain wall is the largest application, in 2016, the building curtain wall application accounted for about 52.03% share.
The global Aluminum Composite Panel market is valued at 5050 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7230 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Aluminum Composite Panel volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Aluminum Composite Panel market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Arconic
3A Composites
Mulk Holdings
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Jyi Shyang
Yaret
CCJX
Seven
Goodsense
HuaYuan
Multipanel
Walltes Decorative Material
Pivot
Genify
HongTai
LiTai
Alucomex
AG BRASIL
Alucosuper
Alucomaxx
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Common Panels
Anti-fire Panels
Anti-bacteria Panels
Antistatic Panels
Segment by Application
Building Curtain Wall
Interior Decoration
