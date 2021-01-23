In this report, the Global Automotive Lifts Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Automotive Lifts Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automotive lift refers to the automotive repair industry for automotive lifting equipment. Lift in the automotive repair and maintenance plays a crucial role, regardless of vehicle overhaul or minor repairs and maintenance, are inseparable from it, the nature of the product, quality directly affects the safety of maintenance personnel. In the repair and maintenance companies of all sizes, whether it is the maintenance of a variety of models of integrated class repair shop, or business scope Single Street shops (such as tire shop), almost all equipped with a lift.

The global average price of Automotive Lifts is stable from 2012 to 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in slowly decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Automotive Lifts includes Two-post Lifts, Four-post Lifts, Scissor Lifts and Others, and the proportion of Two-post Lifts in 2016 is about 76.17%, and the proportion is in decrease trend from 2012 to 2016.

Automotive Lifts is widely used in Automobile Repair Shop, 4S Shop and Others. The most proportion of Automotive Lifts is Automobile Repair Shop and in 2015 with77.91% market share. The trend of Automobile Repair Shop is stable.

The global Automotive Lifts market is valued at 1170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1380 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Automotive Lifts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive Lifts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bendpak-Ranger

Rotary

ARI-HETRA

Challenger Lifts

Ravaglioli

Nussbaum

Sugiyasu

MAHA

Hunter

Stertil-Koni

LAUNCH

ZONYI

EAE

GAOCHANG

PEAK

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Two-post lifts

Four-post lifts

Scissor lifts

Other

Segment by Application

Automobile Repair Shop

4S Shop

Other

