Global Bentonite Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019
In this report, the Global Bentonite Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Bentonite Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-bentonite-market-overview-and-forecast-report-2019
The name bentonite was first suggested in 1898 for clay hosted by the Benton Shale in Wyoming. It was initially described as clay formed by the alteration of volcanic ash, but the most widely used commercial definition is that bentonite is clay consisting essentially of smectite minerals (usually montmorillonite) regardless of occurrence or origin.
Most economic bentonite deposits are of Cretaceous age or younger and associated with marine shale and marl (Wyoming), calcareous sands and marls (Morocco), carbonaceous shales and coal (South Africa), sandstone and conglomerate (Australia), dacitic pyroclastics and tuffs (Milos), andesite (China) or rhyolite and obsidian/perlite (China and Mozambique).
United States is the largest producer and consumer, due to its rich reserves and strong demnd of bentonite. In North America, the market concentration in very high, most of bentonite is concentrated in Wyoming and developed by few manufacturers like Amcol, Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Wyo-Ben Inc, Black Hills Bentonite and Tolsa Group (acquired the assets of U.S. Bentonite in the end of 2014).
In Europe, Greece, Fracne, Italy, Slovakia, Netherlands, UK, Russia and Germany are the major producers, and the market is dominated by few players like Imerys (S&B), Clariant, Bentonite Company LLC (Russia), Laviosa Minerals SpA, LKAB Minerals and Tolsa Group etc.
In Asia-Pacific, the market concentration is low, the manufacturing bases are mainly distributed in China, India, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia, and the market is dominated by lots of small and medium-sized manufacturers, like Ashapura and Star Bentonite Group in India; Huawei Bentonite, Fenghong New Material, Chang’an Renheng, Liufangzi Bentonite and Ningcheng Tianyu in China; These manufacturers mainly supply the low-end products, low added-value, low price and fierce competition. In addition, the giants like Amcol, Imerys (S&B) and Clariant, have entered the Asia-Pacific market, through acquisition or joint venture.
The global Bentonite market is valued at 1010 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1220 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Bentonite volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Bentonite market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Amcol(US)
Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC(US)
Wyo-Ben Inc(US)
Black Hills Bentonite(US)
Tolsa Group (Spain)
Imerys (S&B) (France)
Clariant (Switzerland)
Bentonite Company LLC (Russia)
Laviosa Minerals SpA (Italy)
LKAB Minerals (Netherlands)
Ashapura (India)
Star Bentonite Group (India)
Kunimine Industries (Japan)
Huawei Bentonite (China)
Fenghong New Material (China)
Chang’an Renheng (China)
Liufangzi Bentonite (China)
Bentonit Uniao (Brazil)
Castiglioni Pes y Cia (Argentina)
Canbensan (Turkey)
Aydın Bentonit (Turkey)
KarBen (Turkey)
G & W Mineral Resources (South Africa)
Ningcheng Tianyu (China)
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Sodium Bentonite
Calcium Bentonite
Segment by Application
Molding Sands
Iron Ore Pelletizing
Pet Litter
Drilling Mud
Civil Engineering
Agriculture
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-bentonite-market-overview-and-forecast-report-2019
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Bentonite Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Bentonite Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Bentonite Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Bentonite Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Bentonite Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Bentonite Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Bentonite Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com