Global Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market to reach USD 293.3 billion by 2025 

Global Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market valued approximately USD 3.69 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 72.8 % over the forecast period 2018-2025. Supportive regulatory impositions to promote the deployment of blockchain technology in medical & healthcare sector and block chaining as a service (Baas) are considered as a major trend for the blockchain technology in Healthcare market globally.

Key driving factors for the blockchain technology in healthcare market are growing cases of healthcare data breaches coupled with the growing need for affordable healthcare services. As per the report published by the Identity Theft Resource Center in 2017, the medical/ healthcare industry experienced around 179 breaches accounting for 22.6% of overall U.S. data breaches.

Since blockchain technology in healthcare helps to maintain data privacy and security as administrators can share real-time data on a permission basis with participants. Thus, growing cases of healthcare data breaches would increase the adoption and demand for blockchain technology across the globe over the forecast period. Furthermore, government initiatives and funding to promote blockchain technology in healthcare would offer lucrative opportunities for the blockchain in healthcare market. However, lack of awareness and unwillingness to disclose data acts as the key restraints for the market during the forecast period.

On the basis of segmentation, the blockchain technology in healthcare market is segmented into application and end-user. The application segment is diversified into supply chain management, clinical data exchange & interoperability, claims adjudication & billing management and other applications of which supply chain management segment is anticipated to hold largest share owing to the stringent regulations such as Falsified Medicines Directive (FMD) and Drug Quality and Security Act (DQSA) with an AI, to address rising incidences of counterfeit medicines. On the basis of end-user segment the market is classified into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, pharmaceutical companies and other end-users.

The regional analysis of Blockchain technology in Healthcare Market is considered for the key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and ROW. North America holds the leading position in blockchain technology in healthcare market due to increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with well-established healthcare management systems. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing region in terms of market share. The growth of Asia-Pacific region is witnessed owing to the growing focus to adopt advanced technologies in healthcare along with the rising generic pharmaceutical industry.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Supply Chain Management

Claims Adjudication & Billing Management

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability and

Other applications

By End-user:

Healthcare Payers

Healthcare Providers

Pharmaceutical Companies

Other End Users

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

ROAPEC

LAMEA

Brazil

Mexico

ROW

Middle East & Africa

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

