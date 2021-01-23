Global Charcoal Barbecues Depth Analysis 2019
In this report, the Global Charcoal Barbecues Depth Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Charcoal Barbecues Depth Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Charcoal barbecue is a kind of recreational activities, with the climate warming, it becomes fashionable. And with the development of society, more and more people began to enjoy the barbecue.
The charcoal barbecues can be divided into residential and commercial according to the application, and because European like barbecuing with family or friends by themselves, the share of residential would take bigger than that of commercial.
The charcoal barbecues can be made with stainless steel, ceramic and other materials. But compared to other materials the stainless steel is the main material, which takes 57.54% of all revenue in 2016.
The global Charcoal Barbecues market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Charcoal Barbecues volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Charcoal Barbecues market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Landmann
Weber
Char-Broil
Barbecook
CADAC
Invicta
Sunday
Fire Magic
Metalco
Sofraca
Plamen d.o.o.
Palazzetti Lelio
Cesarre
Dancoal
ACTIVA
Big Green Egg
NAPOLEON
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Stainless Steel
Ceramic
Other
Segment by Application
Residential
Commercial
