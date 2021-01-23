In this report, the Global Coating Glass Competition Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Coating Glass Competition Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Coated glass is also known as reflective glass. The glass surface is coated with one layer or multi layers of metal, alloy or metallic compound film, so as to change the optical properties of glass, to meet special requirement，such as low maintenance, special reflection, transmission, absorption properties, scratch resistance, corrosion resistance, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CSG

Taiwan Glass

Fuyao Group

Xinyi Glass

Yaohua Glass

Blue Star Glass

AGC

Saint-Gobain

North Glass

Qingdao Jinjing

Zhongli Holding

Sanxin Glass

Huadong Coating Glass

Kibing Group

Asahimas Flat Glass

MAGI

PT. Tamindo Permaiglass

Intan Glass Product

PT. BMG

Guardian

TGSG

Glassform

Wattanachai

PMK

V.M.C.

Vidirian

NSG

Central Glass

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Heat reflective glass (solar control glass)

Low-E (Low emissivity)

Segment by Application

Constructions

Automobile

Glass curtain walls

