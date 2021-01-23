In this report, the Global Construction Adhesive Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Construction Adhesive Market Overview and Outlook Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An adhesive is any substance applied to the surfaces of materials that binds them together and resists separation.Construction Adhesives are used to bond or repair two items in the home & construction site, replacing traditional adhesives such as contact cements and wood glues, and traditional physical fixings such as nails and screws. Construction Adhesives are available in drywall, subfloor, roofing resilient flooring, other.

Adhesives are formulated by compounding (mixing) the base material with fillers, pigments, stabilizers, plasticizers and other additives. Low- to medium-performance products are based on natural substances such as natural rubber or protein or synthetic polymers such as polyvinyl acetate, polyvinyl alcohol, polyesters, acrylics, neoprene, butyl rubber, phenolic. High-performance products are based on polymers such as epoxy, polysulfide, polyurethane, cyanoacrylate and silicone which have enhanced properties including bond strength, elongation capacity, durability or environmental resistance.

Epoxy adhesives emerged as the leading product segment in the overall market for construction adhesives and accounted for 30.62% of total market volume in 2015. Acrylic adhesives followed epoxy adhesives which accounted for 27.52% of total market volume in 2015.

Growth of the construction adhesive market is largely associated with the growth in the construction industry. The construction industry is expected to push the adhesive industry to new heights, which in turn will help the construction market achieve greater volumes and revenues in the near future; hence this drives the demand for adhesive at a significant pace.

The global Construction Adhesive market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Construction Adhesive volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Construction Adhesive market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

Sika

DOW CORNING

Bostik

LORD Corp.

Wacker Chemie AG

ITW

3M

Huntsman

ThreeBond

Avery Dennison

Ashland

Franklin International

Momentive

Dymax

Dap

Permabond

Beijing Comens

Chengdu Guibao

Huitian

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

By material

Acrylic

Polyurethane

Polyvinyl Acetate

Epoxy

Others

By Technology

Waterborne

Solvent Borne

Reactive

Others

Segment by Application

Drywall

Subfloor

Roofing

Resilient flooring

Other

