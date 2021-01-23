In this report, the Global Corrugated Tube Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Corrugated Tube Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Corrugated Tube is a tube with a series of parallel ridges and grooves on its surface. This pipe can be manufactured of steel or plastic such as high-density polyethylene (HDPE) or PVC. It can be coated or lined. Corrugated pipe is used in applications such as drains where flexibility, durability, and strength are important attributes.

There are many Corrugated Tube manufactures in the world, global Corrugated Tube production will reach about 530555 MT in 2016 from 422822 MT in 2011. The average growth is about 4.65% from 2011 to 2016. Corrugated Tube production main focus on USA and Europe, Corrugated Tube production took about 70.4%, Europe Corrugated Tube production took about 45.9% of total market in 2015, USA Corrugated Tube production took about 24.5%

Global demand of Corrugated Tube has maintained steady growth, the growth rate is around 4.65%, and similar to production growth. Corrugated Tube major type is Single Wall Corrugated (SWC) and Double Wall Corrugated (DWC). Downstream applications field include Power cable conduit & telecom cable duct, Drainage & Sewerage Lines and Building & Construction, these industries development rapidly, this industries demand for fastener and shaped pieces are constantly increasing, indirectly stimulating the market demand of Corrugated Tube, and stimulate the development of Corrugated Tube industry.

The global Corrugated Tube market is valued at 2660 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3720 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Corrugated Tube volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Corrugated Tube market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Fränkische Rohrwerke

PMA

Flexa

Murrplastik

Adaptaflex

Teaflex

Reiku

Schlemmer

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd

ADS

TIJARIA

Corma Inc.

Bina Plastic Industries Sdn Bhd

JunXing Pipe

Pars Ethylene Kish Co

JM Eagle

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Single Wall Corrugated (SWC)

Double Wall Corrugated (DWC)

Segment by Application

Power cable conduit & telecom cable duct

Drainage & Sewerage Lines

Building & Construction

