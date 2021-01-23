Global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Competition Analysis 2019
Global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Competition Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is an engineered wood product that is rapidly gaining popularity in Europe Others and Austria as a sustainable alternative to concrete and steel construction in commercial and multi-residential applications. The system consists of multilayer panels made from solid wood boards stacked crosswise and glued together. The cross-laminated configuration improves rigidity, dimensional stability, and mechanical properties. Structurally, CLT offers performance comparable to concrete or steel, with panels suitable for use as walls, floors, and roofs and other applications.
Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is an engineered wood product that is rapidly gaining popularity in Europe and North America as a sustainable alternative to concrete and steel construction in commercial and multi-residential applications. Generally, there are two types of cross-laminated timber (CLT) such as adhesive-bonded CLT and mechanically fastened CLT. Adhesive-bonded CLT is a common cross-laminated timber (CLT). In 2016, sales of adhesive-bonded CLT took a share of 91.38%.
Global major cross-laminated timber (CLT) production regions are Austria, Germany and other Europe region. Austria is a largest produce country. Global consumption regions are also concentrated in Europe. In 2016, Austria consumed about 41.40% of global total consumption. Germany consumed about 169.6 K Sq.m, with a share of 15.55%.
During past six years, global cross-laminated timber (CLT) sales increased from 723.7 K Sq.m in 2011 to 1090.3 K Sq.m in 2016, with an average increase rate of 8.54%. In the future, global consumption will continue to increase. By 2022, global consumption will be 1753.7 K Sq.m.
The global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) market is valued at 640 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Stora Enso
Binderholz
KLH Massivholz GmbH
Mayr-Melnhof Holz
MHM Abbund-Zentrum
Hasslacher Norica
Merk Timber
Lignotrend
Eugen Decker
Thoma Holz
Schilliger Holz
W. u. J. Derix
HMS Bausysteme
Structurlam
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Adhesive-bonded CLT
Mechanically Fastened CLT
Segment by Application
Residential Building
Commercial Building
Institutional Building
Industrial Facility
