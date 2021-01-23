In this report, the Global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Competition Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) Competition Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is an engineered wood product that is rapidly gaining popularity in Europe Others and Austria as a sustainable alternative to concrete and steel construction in commercial and multi-residential applications. The system consists of multilayer panels made from solid wood boards stacked crosswise and glued together. The cross-laminated configuration improves rigidity, dimensional stability, and mechanical properties. Structurally, CLT offers performance comparable to concrete or steel, with panels suitable for use as walls, floors, and roofs and other applications.

Cross-laminated timber (CLT) is an engineered wood product that is rapidly gaining popularity in Europe and North America as a sustainable alternative to concrete and steel construction in commercial and multi-residential applications. Generally, there are two types of cross-laminated timber (CLT) such as adhesive-bonded CLT and mechanically fastened CLT. Adhesive-bonded CLT is a common cross-laminated timber (CLT). In 2016, sales of adhesive-bonded CLT took a share of 91.38%.

Global major cross-laminated timber (CLT) production regions are Austria, Germany and other Europe region. Austria is a largest produce country. Global consumption regions are also concentrated in Europe. In 2016, Austria consumed about 41.40% of global total consumption. Germany consumed about 169.6 K Sq.m, with a share of 15.55%.

During past six years, global cross-laminated timber (CLT) sales increased from 723.7 K Sq.m in 2011 to 1090.3 K Sq.m in 2016, with an average increase rate of 8.54%. In the future, global consumption will continue to increase. By 2022, global consumption will be 1753.7 K Sq.m.

The global Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) market is valued at 640 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 1150 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cross Laminated Timber (CLT) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Stora Enso

Binderholz

KLH Massivholz GmbH

Mayr-Melnhof Holz

MHM Abbund-Zentrum

Hasslacher Norica

Merk Timber

Lignotrend

Eugen Decker

Thoma Holz

Schilliger Holz

W. u. J. Derix

HMS Bausysteme

Structurlam

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Adhesive-bonded CLT

Mechanically Fastened CLT

Segment by Application

Residential Building

Commercial Building

Institutional Building

Industrial Facility

