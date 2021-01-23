In this report, the Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Cyanate Ester Resin Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Cyanate ester resins are an important class of thermosetting polymers with high glass-transition temperature, low outgassing, and low dielectric constant and loss. These resins are used in a variety of applications such as printed circuit boards, radomes, structural composites for space applications, and adhesives.

Cyanate Ester Resin production market is relatively concentrated. North America and Europe are the major production areas as well as the leading consumption market. However, small players in other areas like China are growing slowly in recent years, and they are seeking ways to enter into the global market.

Raw material cost is the biggest cost section for cyanate ester resin manufacturing. cyanate ester compound, the main direct upstream material, are mostly supplied by Cyanate Ester Resin producer themselves. Huntsman, Lonza, TenCate, Cytec and Hexcel are the leading players in global market, Techia Corporation and Jiangdu Maida Group are key players in China production market.

Price of Cyanate Ester Resin fluctuated obviously in 2012-2017, due to the upward trend of raw material prices and R & D expenditure, the Cyanate Ester Resin price is forecasted to keep a growing trend in next few years.

The global Cyanate Ester Resin market is valued at 170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 280 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cyanate Ester Resin volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cyanate Ester Resin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Huntsman

Lonza

Techia Corporation

TenCate

Cytec

Hexcel

Jiangdu Maida Group

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Bisphenol-based Cyanate Ester Resin

Novolac-based Cyanate Ester Resin

Other Types

Segment by Application

Aircraft and Space Structures

Electronics

Other

