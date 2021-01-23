In this report, the Global Electronic Potting & Encapsulating Depth Research Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Electronic Potting & Encapsulating Depth Research Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Electronic Potting and Encapsulation delivers a thicker and more robust solution versus conformal coating to protect electronic assemblies from harsher environments to keep them functioning properly for longer lengths of time, and/or to keep them protected from security threats. Electronic Potting and Encapsulation also create a barrier against moisture, dust, fungus and corrosion. These processes also enhance circuit reliability by eliminating leakage from high voltage circuits.

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Electronic Potting & Encapsulating industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the Europe and USA. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more mature equipment, strong R & D capability, and the technical level is also in a leading position. But in foreign companies the manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with in China. So the manufacturing cost in developed countries is a disadvantage. As the production technology of Electronic Potting & Encapsulating manufacturers in China continues to improve, the share of Chinese manufactures will be increasing, and the competitiveness in the international market will also gradually increase.

Currently China has become international Electronic Potting & Encapsulating large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, the manufacturers can only produce some low-end product, although after 2010 the new production lines is expanding, the technology is still relying on import.

The Electronic Potting & Encapsulating is mainly used in the electronics industry. As the electronics industry develops, there is a growing demand to increase the package performance. Along with this, performance and quality requirements for Electronic Potting & Encapsulatings have become more demanding.

The global Electronic Potting & Encapsulating market is valued at 1170 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2740 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Electronic Potting & Encapsulating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Potting & Encapsulating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel

Dow Corning

Hitachi Chemical

LORD Corporation

Huntsman Corporation

ITW Engineered Polymers

3M

H.B. Fuller

John C. Dolph

Master Bond

ACC Silicones

Epic Resins

Plasma Ruggedized Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Silicones

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Others

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Medical

Telecommunications

Others

