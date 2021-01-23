Global Forged Steel Grinding Balls Market Share and Growth 2019
In this report, the Global Forged Steel Grinding Balls Market Share and Growth 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Forged Steel Grinding Balls Market Share and Growth 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the Forged Steel Grinding Balls market, Forged Steel Grinding Balls are a kind of Grinding Balls made of Forged Steel.
At present, there are mass of manufacturers in the market. Leading five companies in the market include Magotteaux, Scaw Metals Group, TOYO Grinding Ball, Longteng Special Steel, Jinan Xinte, Shandong Huamin, Dongyuan Steel Ball, Jinan Huafu. Jinchi Steel Ball, etc.
China is the biggest production region, in 2016, China Forged Steel Grinding Balls production was about 1458.54 K Tons, and in 2017 we forecast that the production will be about 1460.73 K Tons.
The global Forged Steel Grinding Balls market is valued at 3130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 3310 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 0.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Forged Steel Grinding Balls volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Forged Steel Grinding Balls market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Magotteaux
Scaw Metals Group
TOYO Grinding Ball
Longteng Special Steel
Jinan Xinte
Shandong Huamin
Dongyuan Steel Ball
Jinan Huafu
Jinchi Steel Ball
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Alloy Steel
Stainless Steel
Segment by Application
Mining Industry
Thermal Power Plant
Cement Industry
