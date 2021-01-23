In this report, the Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Outlook (2014-2025) market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Outlook (2014-2025) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

The hot melt adhesives are defined as adhesives that melt and flow on application of heat and solidify on cooling to give a strong adhesion. They are applied in a molten state at temperatures that range from 120°C to 180°C depending on applications and materials to be bonded.

The global sales of hot melt adhesives are estimated from 1477 KMT in 2011 to 1932 KMT in 2016. In 2015, the global hot melt adhesives sales market was led by China, USA, Europe and Japan, where the USA and China are important sales market. At present, there are many manufacturers in every region and the major manufacturers’ activities of hot melt adhesives are Henkel, H. B. Fuller, Bostik Inc, 3M Company, Beardow & ADAMS, Jowat, Avery Dennison, DOW Corning, Kleiberit, etc. Tex Year Industries is the China sales leader, holding 0.81% sales share in 2015.

A key trend in the hot-melt adhesive market is the movement toward higher quality products. HMA is a large determinant to the end-product’s overall quality, while typically only incurring only a small part of the overall cost. Accordingly, as end-products continue to be realized further down the value chain, customers are beginning to choose higher-end products. The ongoing shift toward higher quality adhesives has brought about a surplus of low-end goods and intense competition in that area of the market. Consequently, it has encouraged many mid- and low-level suppliers to invest more heavily in R&D in the hope of being able to penetrate the more lucrative high-end market. Foreign companies will continue to dominate the more lucrative high-end market, primarily owing to superior R&D, as well as supply chain efficiencies that allow for easier access to high-quality raw materials.

As connections become more established, the entire market is trending toward direct sales, rather than using distributors. This is observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies. This observed even more acutely among foreign suppliers, who historically relied more heavily on distributor companies.

The global Hot Melt Adhesives market is valued at 6040 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 7830 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Henkel

H. B. Fuller

Bostik Inc

3M Company

Beardow & ADAMS

Jowat

Avery Dennison

DOW Corning

Kleiberit

Sika AG

TEX YEAR INDUSTRIES

Nanpao

Tianyang

Renhe

CherngTay Technology

Zhejiang Good

Huate

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

EVA HMA

POE HMA

SBS HMA

SIS HMA

SEBS HMA

Segment by Application

Paper packaging

Bookbinding

Label & Tape

Hygiene

Transportation

Construction

Woodworking

Textile / Footwear

Others

