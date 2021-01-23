In this report, the Global Hydrogensulfide (CAS 7783-06-4) (Hydrogen Sulfide) Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Hydrogensulfide (CAS 7783-06-4) (Hydrogen Sulfide) Market Analysis & Trends to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Hydrogen sulfide is a colorless, flammable, extremely hazardous gas with a “rotten egg” smell. It occurs naturally in crude petroleum, natural gas, and hot springs. In the report, we count hydrogen sulfide existing as a liquid compressed gas. We mainly cover high purity hydrogen sulfide.

Hydrogen sulfide is used as a dopant for indium phosphide and gallium arsenide semiconductors, and as a precursor for the growth of zinc sulfide semiconductors, also used as an analytical reagent in chemical analysis and as an odourant in town gas. Hydrogen sulfide is used for metal separation, removal of metallic impurities and for preparation of metallic sulfide. Hydrogen sulfide is used in calibration mixtures for the petrochemical industry and emission control applications. The demand for hydrogen sulfide is expected to continue increasing during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023. Hydrogen sulfide industry will usher in a stable growth space.

From 2012-2016, the price of hydrogen sulfide has decreased and we expect the price will slightly lower in the future.

As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality. With the snatch for market share in emerging regions, the competition in hydrogen sulfide industry will become more intense.

The global Hydrogensulfide (CAS 7783-06-4) (Hydrogen Sulfide) market is valued at 79 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 110 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hydrogensulfide (CAS 7783-06-4) (Hydrogen Sulfide) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hydrogensulfide (CAS 7783-06-4) (Hydrogen Sulfide) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Air Liquide

The Linde Group

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Messer Group

Matheson Tri-Gas

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

High Pure Gas

Gas Mixtures

Segment by Application

Chemicals

Pharmaceutical Industry

Laboratories & Analysis

Others

