Global Industrial Gases Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019

Industrial gas is a generic term for gases (liquefied gases) used widely in all industries for raw materials and intermediate materials in the manufacturing industry, or for quality improvement, energy saving and the safety in manufacturing processes. This does not include city gas (coal gas for domestic use) and LP gas that are mainly used for household energy. Medical gases used in hospitals are included among industrial gases.

Industrial gases are used in a variety of purity grades and for a wide range of purposes, including food gases and medical gases. Industrial gases can make production processes safer and more cost-effective and improve product quality. They often contribute to environmental protection. Some processes and applications would even be inconceivable without the chemical properties of gases.

Typical user sectors include the automotive industry, the steel industry, environmental engineering, food and beverages, construction, metallurgy, glass and ceramics, medicine and pharmaceuticals, the chemical industry, and research and development.

The global industrial gases market is highly concentrated as it is mainly dominated by four giants, Linde Group, Air Liquide, Praxair, Air Products and Chemicals. However, there is news revealing that Praxair is negotiating with Linde about the merger. Once the merger is implemented, the market will become more and more concentrated.

The global Industrial Gases market is valued at 60200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 70500 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Industrial Gases volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Gases market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Linde Group

Air Liquide

Praxair

Air Products and Chemicals

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Air Water

Airgas

Messer

Yingde Gases

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Atmospheric Gas

Process Gas

Others

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Chemical & Energy

Metals

Healthcare

Electronics

Food & Beverage

Others

