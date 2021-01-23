Global Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) Market Analysis & Forecast 2019
In this report, the Global Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) Market Analysis & Forecast 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
At present, some of the key players in global Lead Acid Battery market include Johnson Controls, Exide Technologies, CSB Battery, GS Yuasa Corporate, Enersys, EAST PENN Manufacturing, FIAMM, Chaowei Power, Tianneng Power, Camel, Fengfan, Leoch, Narada Power, Exide Industries Limited, etc.
On the basis of applications the market is segmented as automotive starter, motorcycles and electric bikes, forklifts and other vehicles and UPS. Automotive Starter and Motorcycles and Electric Bikes segments collectively contributed to the 70.68% of market consumptions in 2016.
The global Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) market is valued at 51200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 80400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lead-Acid Battery (Lead-Acid Batteries) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Johnson Controls
Exide Technologies
CSB Battery
GS Yuasa Corporate
Enersys
EAST PENN Manufacturing
FIAMM
Sebang
Atlasbx
Amara Raja
C&D Technologies
Trojan
NorthStar Battery
Midac Power
ACDelco
Banner batteries
First National Battery
Chaowei Power
Tianneng Power
Shoto
Camel
Fengfan
Leoch
Narada Power
Sacred Sun Power Sources
Coslight Technology
Exide Industries Limited
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
VRLA Battery
Flooded Battery
Others
Segment by Application
Automotive Starter
Motorcycles and Electric Bikes
Forklifts and Other Vehicles
UPS
Others
