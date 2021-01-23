Global Lutetium Oxide Competition Analysis 2019
In this report, the Global Lutetium Oxide Competition Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Lutetium Oxide Competition Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Lutetium oxide, a white solid, is a cubic compound of lutetium sometimes used in the preparation of specialty glasses. It is also called lutecia. It is a lanthanide oxide, also known as a rare earth.
At present, the global Lutetium Oxide market is dominated by Chinese enterprises. China is the world’s largest production area of Lutetium Oxide. In 2016, China accounted for 96% of the global production share. China, North America, Europe and Japan are the world’s leading consumer regions. However, the consumption of downstream enterprises is dispersed and unstable. Chinese companies and the government’s bargaining power is weak, the market price is not dominated by manufacturers
In 2016, global Lutetium Oxide production was estimated at 81.5 tonnes. The global Lutetium Oxide revenue market is estimated at 51 million USD. China Minmetals Rare Earth is the world’s largest producer. At present, the company holds 40% of the global production share. In 2011-2016, the global Lutetium Oxide prices have decreased significantly. However, in the past few months, the prices of Lutetium Oxide act certain degree of recovery.
The global Lutetium Oxide market is valued at 61 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 120 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Lutetium Oxide volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lutetium Oxide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Treibacher
China Minmetals Rare Earth
Longyi Heavy Rare-Earth
Ganzhou Rare Earth Mineral Industry
Ganzhou Qiandong Rare Earth Group
Chenguang Rare Earth
Jiangyin Jiahua Advanced Material Resouces
Jiangsu Guosheng Rare-earth
Gansu Rare Earth New Material
Yongxing Chemical Industry
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
3N
4N
4.5N
Others
Segment by Application
Glass and Ceramics
Laser Crystals
Catalyst
Alloy and Permanent Magnet Material
Optical Dopant and Phosphors
Others
