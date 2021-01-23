In this report, the Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Depth Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) Depth Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-m-phenylene-diamine-mpd-cas-108-45-2-depth-analysis-2019



M-phenylene Diamine (MPD), also called 1,3-diaminobenzene, with the chemical formula of C6H4(NH2)2, is a colorless solid at room temperature, with a slight aromatic odor. This chemical is generally used in the manufacture of polymers for use in fibers, engineering polymers. It also can be used as a polymer additive and dye precursor.

China is the dominate producer of M-phenylene Diamine, the production was 79494 MT in 2015, accounting for about 78.73% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 18.29%. The industry concentration of M-phenylene Diamine is relatively high. Most manufacturers are distributed in China. DuPont is the only large-scale foreign enterprise with their manufacturing factory based in North America.

While in terms of consumption, besides China (53.57% share in 2015) and North America (23.63% share in 2015), North East Asia also occupies a large market share, about 13.25% in 2015, followed by Western Europe, about 5.82% in 2015.

The global M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall M-phenylene Diamine (MPD) (CAS 108-45-2) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

DuPont

Amino-Chem

Hongguang

Tianjiayi Chemical

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Fiber Grade

Tech Grade

Segment by Application

M-dihydroxybenzene

Epoxy Resin Curing Agent

Aramid Fiber

Dyes

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-m-phenylene-diamine-mpd-cas-108-45-2-depth-analysis-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com