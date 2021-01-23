In this report, the Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Metalworking Fluid Additives Competition, Forecast & Opportunities 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report mainly covers Metalworking Fluid Additives market, by Fluids (Water Soluble, Neat Oils, Synthetic Oils); by Additives (Lubricity Agents, Emulsifiers, Corrosion Inhibitors, Defoamers); by application(Aerospace and automotive, Firearms and defense equipment, Oilfield equipment, Electronic tools, and Others).

North America and Europe are the main production regions. In 2016, with regard to the production aspect, North America accounted for about 37.43% market share, and Europe accounted for about 36.82% market share. With regard to consumption aspect, in 2016, North America accounted for about 23.58% market share, and Europe accounted for about 26.53% market share. Asia is the biggest consumption region with 40.80% consumption share in 2016.

In the Metalworking Fluid Additives market enterprises, the main suppliers are Lubrizol, Afton, FUCHS, Ingevity, Chevron Oronite, Dover Chemical, Evonik Industries, BASF, Vanderbilt Chemicals, Dow, etc. And Lubrizol is the largest suppliers. In 2016, Lubrizol accounted for about 23.95% production share.

The global Metalworking Fluid Additives market is valued at 2130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2620 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Metalworking Fluid Additives volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Metalworking Fluid Additives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Lubrizol

Afton

FUCHS

Ingevity

Chevron Oronite

Dover Chemical

Evonik Industries

BASF

Vanderbilt Chemicals

Dow

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Lubricity Agents

Emulsifiers

Corrosion Inhibitors

Defoamers

Amines（Specialty amines）`

Biocides

Other

Segment by Application

Metal Removal Fluids

Metal Treating Fluids

Metal Forming Fluids

Metal Protecting Fluids

