Global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Development and Forecast Report 2019

OSB is an engineered wood structural panel that is rapidly gaining popularity for various applications. It is a sheet material in which rather long strands of wood are bonded together with a synthetic resin adhesive. Sometimes in all three layers, but usually only in the outer layers of these panels, the strands are orientated in a particular direction. OSB varies in colour from a light straw colour to a medium brown depending on the wood species, resin system and pressing conditions.

Currently, there are several producing companies in the world oriented strand board (OSB) industry. The main players are Norbord, LP, Georgia-Pacific, Kronospan and Weyerhaeuser NR Company. The global sales of oriented strand board (OSB) will increase to 31769 K m³ in 2018 from 23658 K m³ in 2013 with average growth rate of 6.37%.

In consumption market, North America and Europe are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 92% of the global consumption volume in total.

Oriented strand board (OSB) has four grades, which include OSB 1, OSB 2, OSB 3 and OSB 4. And each type has different application people and places relatively. With advantages of oriented strand board (OSB), the downstream application industries will need more oriented strand board (OSB) products. So, oriented strand board (OSB) has a huge market potential in the future.

The global Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market is valued at 8760 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 12800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Oriented Strand Board (OSB) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Oriented Strand Board (OSB) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Norbord

LP

Georgia-Pacific

Kronospan

Weyerhaeuser NR Company

Huber

Tolko

Swiss Krono Group

Martco

Egger

Medite Smartply

DOK Kalevala

Dieffenbacher

Langboard

Luli Group

Baoyuan Wood

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

OSB/1

OSB/2

OSB/3

OSB/4

Segment by Application

Construction

Industrial Packaging

Interior Furnishing

Others

