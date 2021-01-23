Global Pipe Coating Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Pipe Coating Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pipe Coating Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pipe-coating-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025
Pipe coatings are applied to protect the pipelines from corrosion, increase its shelf-life, maintain its flow, and to ensure the clean product delivery. There are four major types of pipe coatings, namely, thermoplastic, fusion bonded epoxy, metal, and concrete weight pipe coatings etc.
A Pipe coating is a cost effective and viable solution to maintain pipelines’ integrity. This coating provides a constant protective lining that helps save pipelines from the damaging effects of corrosion. Pipeline coating is one of the most reliable corrosion prevention methods used by industries today.
North America is the largest consumption of Pipe Coating, with a sales market share nearly 27.00% in 2015.
The second place is Middle East and Africa; following North America with the sales market share over 20.30% in 2015. Europe and China are another important consumption market of Pipe Coating.
The global Pipe Coating market is valued at 8740 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Pipe Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pipe Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Akzonobel
BASF SE
LyondellBasell
Arkema
The DOW Chemical Company
Dupont
Covestro AG
PPG Industries
Valspar
3M
Axalta Coating Systems
Celanese Corporation
Nippon Paint
Wasco Energy Group of Companies
The Bayou Companies
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Thermoplastic Coatings
Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings
Metal Coatings
Concrete Weight Coatings
Polyurea Coatings
Others
Segment by Application
Oil & Gas
Industrial
Chemical Processing
Municipal Water Supply
Others
Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-pipe-coating-industry-trends-and-forecast-to-2025
Reasons to Buy This Research Report
- Complete access to Global Pipe Coating Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market size, growth rate and forecast to 2025
- In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Pipe Coating Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific
- Global Pipe Coating Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis
- Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Pipe Coating Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market segmentation
- Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Pipe Coating Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market
- Challenges to market growth for Global Pipe Coating Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 manufacturers
- Key market opportunities of Global Pipe Coating Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 Industry
About Crystal Market Reports
Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.
Contact Info.:-
Address: 90 State Street
Suite 700 Albany
New York 12207
Email: [email protected]
Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com