In this report, the Global Pipe Coating Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Pipe Coating Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Pipe coatings are applied to protect the pipelines from corrosion, increase its shelf-life, maintain its flow, and to ensure the clean product delivery. There are four major types of pipe coatings, namely, thermoplastic, fusion bonded epoxy, metal, and concrete weight pipe coatings etc.

A Pipe coating is a cost effective and viable solution to maintain pipelines’ integrity. This coating provides a constant protective lining that helps save pipelines from the damaging effects of corrosion. Pipeline coating is one of the most reliable corrosion prevention methods used by industries today.

North America is the largest consumption of Pipe Coating, with a sales market share nearly 27.00% in 2015.

The second place is Middle East and Africa; following North America with the sales market share over 20.30% in 2015. Europe and China are another important consumption market of Pipe Coating.

The global Pipe Coating market is valued at 8740 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 13600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Pipe Coating volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Pipe Coating market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Akzonobel

BASF SE

LyondellBasell

Arkema

The DOW Chemical Company

Dupont

Covestro AG

PPG Industries

Valspar

3M

Axalta Coating Systems

Celanese Corporation

Nippon Paint

Wasco Energy Group of Companies

The Bayou Companies

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Thermoplastic Coatings

Fusion Bonded Epoxy Coatings

Metal Coatings

Concrete Weight Coatings

Polyurea Coatings

Others

Segment by Application

Oil & Gas

Industrial

Chemical Processing

Municipal Water Supply

Others

