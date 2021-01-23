Global Plant Extracts Industry Analysis Report 2019
In this report, the Global Plant Extracts Industry Analysis Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Plant Extracts Industry Analysis Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Plant Extracts is a kind of matter which extracts from the plant or the parts of plant by the suitable solvent or methods, it can used to the pharmaceutical industry, food industry, healthy industry, beauty industry and other industries.
North America is mainly used for food additives. Plant Extracts is widely used in Europe for medicine industry. For the emerging market, China is expected to have high consumption in the next few years.
For the demand of high concentration and high quality Plant Extracts, the price and is expected to increase but in a small scale.
Briefly speaking, in the next few years, Plant Extracts industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of Plant Extracts brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the Plant Extracts field hastily.
The global Plant Extracts market is valued at 10500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 32800 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Plant Extracts volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plant Extracts market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Non-standardized Extracts
Standardized Extracts
Segment by Application
Herbal Extracts
Phytochemicals
Spices
Essential Oils and Natural Extracts
Flavors and Fragrances
Others
