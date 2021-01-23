In this report, the Global Plating Equipment Depth Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Plating Equipment Depth Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Plating equipment refers to machinery that produce standard sample before printing. CTP (Computer to Plate) is the core of plate-making technology mainstream, which is the direct plate-making technology with no need of film.

From the perspective of the downstream market, commercial CTP equipment still overwhelmingly occupy the largest market share, but the newspaper and packaging CTP equipment still occupy an important position in the market by its stable and clear consumer demand

From the plate type, thermal type CTP equipment still occupy a larger market share, but the demand for UV Type CTP equipment are gradually rising. From the breadth point of view, four open type and folio type account for market share of the same level, and they are the mainstream of product type, which will not chage in short term.

The global Plating Equipment market is valued at 640 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 890 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Plating Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Plating Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Atotech

EEJA

George Koch Sons

Besi

PAT

PAL

Jettech

JCU

KOVOFINIS

Technic Inc

Gangmu machinery

HEKEDA

STS

PENC

HL

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Automatic Plating Equipment

Semi- Automatic Plating Equipment

Others

Segment by Application

Automotive

Machinery

Home Appliance

Electronic

Others

