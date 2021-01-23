In this report, the Global Polarizer Film Depth Analysis 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polarizer Film Depth Analysis 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Polarizer Film or Polarizing film is made by dyeing film (mainly polyvinyl alcohol (PVA)) or by iodine being adsorbed onto its surface, then stretching and orientating it. This gives the film polarization characteristics that allow only light with a certain oscillation direction to pass through it. Furthermore, in order to secure mechanical strength of the film, backing materials such as a TAC film or a protective film is laminated to it.

Polarizer Film industry is relatively concentrated, manufacturers are mostly in the Japan, Korea and China. Among them, Japan output volume accounted for more than 50.00% of the total output volume of global Polarizer Film in 2016. Nitto is the world leading manufacturer in global Polarizer Film market with the market share of 26.17%, in terms of sales, followed by Sumitomo. LG Chem and Samsung SDI.

Compared to 2015, Polarizer Film market managed to increase sales by 5.42 percent to 11520.93 million USD worldwide in 2016 from 10928.40 million USD in 2015. Overall, the Polarizer Film market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

With the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Polarizer Film raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Polarizer Film.

The global Polarizer Film market is valued at 12500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 1.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polarizer Film volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polarizer Film market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Nitto

Sumitomo

LG Chem

Samsung SDI

Optimax

Sanritz

BenQ

CMMT

Polatechno

SAPO

SUNNYPOL

Dongxu

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

TFT Type

TN Type

STN Type

Segment by Application

LCD Displays

OLED Displays

Others

