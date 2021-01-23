In this report, the Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Competition Situation 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Competition Situation 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polybutylene-terephthalate-pbt-competition-situation-2019



Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is semi-crystalline, white or off-white polyester similar in both composition and properties to polyethyleneterephthalate (PET). It is a thermoplastic engineering polymer that is used as an insulator in the electrical, electronics, automobile, mechanical equipment and precision instruments industries. Compared to PET (polyethylene terephthalate), PBT has slightly lower strength and rigidity, slightly better impact resistance, and a slightly lower glass transition temperature.

In this report, the volume of PBT is calculated by PBT resin, excluding PBT modified resin.

The production of PBT increases from 808.6 K MT in 2011 to 1101.8 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.38%. In 2016, the global PBT market is led by China, accounting for 41.93% global PBT production. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market, account for 20.53%.

At present, the major manufacturers of PBT are concentrated in Changchun, BASF, Sabic, DuBay Polymer (Lanxess, DuPont) and Ticona (Celanese). Changchun is the world leader, holding 11.13% production market share in 2016. Polymer Technology and Services PBT is marketed under a wide variety of brand names by these companies.

PBT downstream is wide and recently PBT has acquired increasing significance in various fields of automotive, electrical & electronic and consumer goods applications. Globally, the PBT market is mainly driven by growing demand for automotive applications. Automotive account for nearly 49.02% of total downstream consumption of PBT in global.

The global Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Changchun

BASF

Sabic

DuBay Polymer (Lanxess,DuPont)

Ticona (Celanese)

DuPont

Kanghui

Mitsubishi

HNEC

WinTech (Polyplastics,Teijin)

Toray

BlueStar

Yizheng (Sinopec)

Blueridge

Shinkong

DSM

Sipchem

Nan Ya

Heshili

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Type I

Type II

Segment by Application

Electrical & Electronics

Automobile Industry

Mechanical Equipment

Others

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-polybutylene-terephthalate-pbt-competition-situation-2019

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 State Street

Suite 700 Albany

New York 12207

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com