Global Polypropylene Pipes Depth Research 2019
In this report, the Global Polypropylene Pipes Depth Research 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Polypropylene Pipes Depth Research 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Polypropylene pipe is mainly made of PP resin. Polypropylene (PP) is the lightest weight piping material with very good chemical resistance, even to many organic solvents.
PP-R pipe is made of Polypropylene Random Copolymer, which is approved for the production of pipes according to DIN8078 standards, designed for the transportation of portable hot and cold water distribution system with a really long lifetime.
Presently, PP-R pipe is the most common one in the whole PP pipe family.
PP-R and PP-RCT pipes are mainly made of PP-R resin. Polypropylene (PP) is the lightest weight piping material with very good chemical resistance, even to many organic solvents. It is used extensively for HVAC applications. PP is also used in many more corrosive and higher temperature applications (180°F) than PVC. Like purple PVC and CPVC, purple PP is being used for non-potable applications. The primary method of joining PP piping systems is with heat fusion, though mechanical joints can be used.
The global Polypropylene Pipes market is valued at 11500 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 14900 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Polypropylene Pipes volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Polypropylene Pipes market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Kalde
Pipelife
Aquatherm
Pestan
Aquatechnik
PRO AQUA
Wavin
REBOCA
Fusion Industries
Weltplast
Bänninger Reiskirchen
Danco
Vialli Group
SupraTherm
DURO Pipe
Rosturplast
AGRU
Aliaxis
ASAHI YUKIZAI
Weixing
Ginde
Kingbull Economic Development
LESSO
Zhongcai Pipes
Shanghai Rifeng Industrial
ZHSU
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
PP-R/RCT Pipe
PP-H Pipe
PP-B Pipe
Segment by Application
Hot and Cold Water Plumbing
Food Processing
HVAC
Chemical Industry
Other
