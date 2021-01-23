In this report, the Global Protein Purification Market Study Report 2019 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Protein Purification Market Study Report 2019 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Before a specific protein can be identified and its properties can be studied, the protein must usually be separated from a sample of plant or animal tissue or extracted from a complex mixture. Extraction and purification are vital components of almost any protein-specific research effort. But the methods used during these processes will depend on the nature of both the protein and the solution. Sometimes the specific protein is caught in a matrix of other protein molecules, and sometimes it’s surrounded by non-protein biological elements. In either case, a small sample of the protein may be need for research and analytical purposes, or a large quantity of the purified protein may be necessary for industrial or commercial reasons.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

The global Protein Purification market is valued at 5000 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 9590 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Protein Purification volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Protein Purification market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Merck KGaA

Qiagen N.V.

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Promega Corporation

Abcam plc

Takara Bio (Clontech)

Purolite Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Ultrafiltration

Precipitation

Chromatography

Electrophoresis

Western Blotting

Others

Segment by Application

Drug screening

Biomarker discovery

Protein-protein interaction studies

Diagnostics

Others

